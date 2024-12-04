Bell, Seminoles tame Lions, remain unbeaten in 3A-3

MANILA – Tyler Bell scored a game-high 25 points, grabbed six re-bounds, dished out five assists and collected three steals as the Osceola Seminoles beat Manila, 63-46, Tuesday, Jan. 14.

The win allowed Osceola (11-6, 5-0 3A-3) to remain atop the standings with a one-half game lead over Newport. Manila fell to 7-11 and 3-3 in league play.

Bell and the Seminoles were dominant from the jump ball as the junior scored 17 of his game-high total in the first 16 minutes of play.

The visitors scored 13 of the game’s first 15 points behind a 3-of-4 start from three-point range. M.J. Washington, A.J. Brown and Jeriyan Long ac-counted for the treys and Bell assisted on two of those. The junior guard accounted for the other four points with baskets in transition capitalizing on steals by Long and Washington.

Manila’s lone basket in the stretch was a hoop by Daniel Azucena but Bell’s fast break basket resulted in a timeout by Manila head coach Heath Matheny.

he Lions calmed after the short break and closed the gap to four at 13-9 when Rex Farmer drove to the hoop for a basket.

However, a Bell three, one of seven in the first half for the Noles, ignited an 11-2 run to close the first quarter of play. After one, Osceola led, 24-11, and they stretched it to 16 at the break with a 40-24 advantage.

The Lions began the third quarter with a 9-2 run with a bucket by Farmer, a three from Andrew Evers, a Byron Kisner put back and an Azucena basket in the paint.

Still, Osceola warded off the comeback with a 10-6 advantage over the next nine minutes which spanned the better part of two quarters. Neither team shot well over that stretch with the Seminoles connecting on just 5-of-15 tries and Manila only converting 1-of-9. The Lions other four points came from the charity stripe.

The league leaders finished off the 4:44 of the game with an 11-7 advantage. Having played all its conference opponents once, with the exception of rival Rivercrest, the Seminoles have won each in dominant fashion. All of their games have been decided by 16 points or more.

In addition to Bell’s stat line, Long reached double figures with 11 points and tallied seven rebounds –four on the offensive glass. Tyrese James contributed eight points and three steals, Brown chipped in eight, too.

Farmer led Manila with 16 points and nine boards (three offensive) and Carson Baltimore scored nine. Kisner was a workhorse on the glass with 12 rebounds to go along with his seven points.

Both teams shot poorly with each posting a 38 per-cent shooting percentage. Osceola did outscore Manila, 24-6, from three-point range and also collected 14 steals, while forcing eight turnovers. Manila out rebounded Osceola, 34-28, but the Seminoles won the offensive glass with an 11-7 ad-vantage.