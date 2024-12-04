Top Menu Bar
SportsJanuary 31, 2025

Armorel Tigers defeat Delta C7 at the buzzer

Armorel Tigers clinched a thrilling 51-50 victory over Delta C7 Chargers with a last-second shot by Ben Braswell. Braylen Williams led with 15 points, marking the Tigers' first win of 2025.

Joseph Fondren avatar
Joseph Fondren

Armorel Tigers 51, Delta C7 Chargers 50

ARMOREL— The Armorel Tigers defeated the Delta C7 Chargers on a last-second shot by Ben Braswell Monday night as the Tigers were victorious for the first time in 2025, winning 51-50.

Armorel trailed 15-8 after the first quarter, but a 20-point second quarter gave the Tigers a 28-24 lead heading into the half.

Delta C7 outscored the Tigers in the second half, 26-23.

Tigers junior forward Braylen Williams led the way offensively scoring 15 points. Braswell chipped in 10 points for the Tigers in the win.

The Tigers were victorious in the Junior Varsity game 37-30.

Armorel led 25-12 at the half.

Prestin Wallace led the way offensively, scoring 12 points in the JV matchup. Jacob Welch and Kelan Woolsey added nine points each.

