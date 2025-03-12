Armorel thumps Osceola in season opener

ARMOREL— The Armorel Tigers begin the 2025 season with a 17-1 thumping of fellow Mississippi County school, the Osceola Seminoles. The game served as the season opener for both schools.

Armorel’s offense sparked early scoring 10 runs in the first inning.

The Tigers added seven more runs in the second inning, and looked to escape the game with a shutout in three innings.

However, an error by senior pitcher Coy Nixon, trying to get the double play to end the game, over threw the ball to second base allowing Seminoles sophomore Kamarion Bornds to score.

Nixon walked the next Seminole batter but settled back in to end the game with back to back strikeouts.

Armorel scored 17 runs on six hits and 11 walks.

The six hits came courtesy of Ben Braswell (2-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs), Logan Crocker (1 for 1, with two runs scored and two RBIs), Kelan Woolsey (1 for 1, with two runs scored and an RBI), Caleb Merz (1-1 with two RBIs and a run scored), and Jacob Welch (1-1 with two runs scored).

The Seminoles recorded two hits; one from Easton Hearn and one from Willie Robinson.

Nixon picked up the win for the Tigers pitching a three- inning complete game allowing one run on two hits, fanning seven batters and walking three.