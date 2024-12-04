Area Sports Round-up...

EPC pulled away in the second half to beat Bay 79-62 in 2A-3 boys’ basketball action in Bay Friday. The Warriors led 18-17 after one, 44-35 at halftime and 59-48 after three quarters. Tyrus Reel poured in 32 points to lead EPC while Jacob Gaines added 26 points. Quincy Perry tossed in 10 points, Ashton Reel had four points, Jamaure Young scored three points while Doug Reel and Eli Blagg chipped in two points each for the Warriors.

Journi Versie scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds Thursday to lead Marked Tree to a 60-26 victory over Hillcrest in 1A-3 conference senior girls’ basket-ball. Zyonna Anderson and Ava McCuiston scored 11 points each as Lakrissa Dupree and Emilee Carpenter added nine points each for the Lady Indians.

Marked Tree beat Hillcrest 66-37 Thursday in 1A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball. Jonah Walker scored 17 points to lead the Indians as Landon Lewis added 15 points, while Dawon Smith and D’Angelo Brown contributed 10 each. Marked Tree led 13-8 after the first quarter, 35-24 at halftime and 60-32 after the third quarter.

Harrisburg built a double digit halftime lead and went on to defeat Walnut Ridge 56-30 in 3A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball. The Lady Hornets led 33-16 at half-time and 48-25 after the third quarter. Hannah Mross and Elisabeth Green scored 13 points each for Harrisburg. Alesia Rand scored 10 points while Cassie Carlson added nine points for the Lady Hornets.