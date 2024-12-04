AAA selects Regional and State Basketball hosts and locations

LITTLE ROCK - The Arkansas Activities Association announced the host schools and locations of the boys and girls regional and state tournaments Thursday.

The only Northeast Arkansas school selected to host a regional tournament was Riverside, which will host the Class 2A, Region 2 event. Regional Tournament games are competed Feb. 26-March 1.

The complete list of Regional hosts are as follows: Class 4A, Region 1: Dardanelle; Class 4A, Region 2: Highland; Class 4A, Region 3: Clinton and Class 4A, Region 4: Monticello.

Class 3A, Region 1: Elkins; Class 3A, Region 2: Melbourne; Class 3A, Region 3: Bald Knob and Class 3A, Region 4: Centerpoint.

Class 2A, Region 1: Hackett; Class 2A, Region 2: Riverside; Class 2A, Region 3: Barton (Games played at PCCUA) and Class 2A, Region 4: Poyen.

Class 1A, Region 1: Magazine; Class 1A, Region 2: West Side Greers Ferry; Class 1A, Region 3: Guy-Perkins and Class 1A, Region 4: Kirby.

The state tournament hosts and sites are as follows: Class 6A - Spring-dale, Class 5A - Greene County Tech, Class 4A -Magnolia, Class 3A - Valley Springs (Games played at North Ark College), Class 2A - Cedar Ridge and Class 1A Marked Tree (Games played at Trumann High School. The state tournament is competed March 4-8.

The State Finals will be in Hot Springs March 13-15.