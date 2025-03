Players selected to the girls 3A Region 2 All Tournament teams included Manila Lady Lions Lucy Farmer, Chloe Helms and Hadlie Goodson. Goodson was named tournament Most Valuable Player after scoring a total of 47 points and collecting more than 20 rebounds in wins over Salem, Bergman and Melbourne. Pictured (from left) are Melbourne’s Kylea Morgan, Bergman’s Kinley Collins, Mountain View’s Emma Akins, Melbourne’s Kaylin Caraway, Farmer, Helms and Goodson. (Photo By David Pierce)