– Youth Action

The Marked Tree fourth-grade youth basketball team finished as runners-up in the post-season tournament his past Saturday. (Photo by Cosmo Cossey)

The Trumann fourth-grade youth basketball team won the post-season tournament over Marked Tree this past Saturday in Trumann. (Photo by Cosmo Cossey)

The EPC sixth-grade youth basketball team won the post-season tournament over Marked Tree this past Saturday in Trumann. (Photo by Cosmo Cossey)

The Marked Tree fifth-grade youth basketball team took home the championship trophy at the post-season tournament this past Saturday in Trumann. (Photo by Cosmo Cossey)