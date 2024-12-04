Friday, February 7
Blytheville, Arkansas
Sports
February 5, 2025
– Youth Action –
The Marked Tree fourth-grade youth basketball team finished as runners-up in the post-season tournament his past Saturday. (Photo by Cosmo Cossey)
The Trumann fourth-grade youth basketball team won the post-season tournament over Marked Tree this past Saturday in Trumann. (Photo by Cosmo Cossey)
The EPC sixth-grade youth basketball team won the post-season tournament over Marked Tree this past Saturday in Trumann. (Photo by Cosmo Cossey)
The Marked Tree fifth-grade youth basketball team took home the championship trophy at the post-season tournament this past Saturday in Trumann. (Photo by Cosmo Cossey)
The Marked Tree sixth-grade youth basketball team finished at runners-up in the post-season tournament in Trumann. (Photo by Cosmo Cossey)
