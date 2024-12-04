Blytheville Police Beat

1-23 – An officer responded to South Lilly Street in regard to a disturbance. A charge of violation of a no contact order. Both Brandon Clark and Jerneruis Logan were charged with violation of a no contact order and transported to the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office.

1-23 – An officer responded to North Crescent Street in reference to a breaking or entering report. The victim told officers that someone had broken into her car and stolen her wallet. The home cameras show a male in a puffy jacket opening the car door and taking something out and leaving on an electric scooter. The offender is unknown.

1-23 – Harassing communications charge against Kenneth Brown who was accused of placing the victim’s picture and a statement on Facebook.

1-23 – An officer was dispatched to AR Kids Pediatric School in reference to a grandparent threatening a teacher. Sherreda Cork was charged with assault - 3rd degree.

1-24 – An officer was dispatched to Chickasaw Plaza (Goodwill) in reference to a theft. The unidentified offender was caught on security footage switching tags on multiple items. The employee noticed the tags and called the manager and the tags were changed back to the original price. The offender paid full price for the transaction due to her being caught but attempted to seal $24 worth of merchandise during the transaction.

1-24 – An officer responded to Kacey Lane in reference to a person that had been shot at. The victim advised the officer he was driving west on Kari Lane, and was turning south on Kacey Lane when he heard two loud bangs and felt his car shake. He quickly drove to his residence and called the police. The victim said he did not know who shot at him. The officer observed the rear passenger door had a large hole and the driver side rear tire was flat. Nothing was located in the door and the officer did not find anything in the area where the incident occurred.

1-25 – A theft of property was reported. The victim reported she had left her brown Coach wallet at Family Dollar. Later, when she checked her bank account, her debit card had been used three different times at Danny’s Store in the amounts of $37; $3.25; and $17.72. It was also used at Walmart for $319.62 as well as Hibbett Sports for $33.15. The victim has made her bank aware of the situation. Danny’s store was able to provide a picture of the male who used her card. The victim provided a printout from her bank as well as a written statement.

1-25 – An officer responded to Myrtle St. in reference to a report of domestic battery 3rd. The victim said her boyfriend and father of her children, Jeffery Malone, attacked her at his mother's home on 1st Street. The victim said Malone began assaulting her by striking her in the face and biting her lip. The victim said his mother also attacked her, striking her in her head with an unknown object. The officer did not observe marks on her face but did observe a small injury to the inside of her lower lip and a small knot above her left eye on her forehead.The victim said she did want to pursue charges against Malone and his mother. The officer noted that he was dispatched to 1st street and spoke to Atha Moore who told him both the victim and Malone had left prior to the officer’s arrival. Moore did state a physical altercation occurred between the two and she did attempt to intervene.

1-26 – A criminal mischief, 2nd degree, charge was made by a resident on Cypress Street. The resident said he had gone out of his home to go to church and he discovered the driver side windshield side panel missing from his vehicle. He said two fog lights had been broken two days prior. The offender is unidentified.

1-26 – An officer was dispatched to East Main Street in reference to domestic battery. The victim said her boyfriend, Kadren Hunt, struck her in the mouth causing injury and then fled the scene. Officers attempted to locate Hunt without success.The victim had swelling to both her lips and moderate bleeding. Hunt was charged with battery 3rd domestic misdemeanor.

1-27 – An officer was called to East Main Street for a previous assault on Jan. 26 by the same victim. She said Kadren Hunt struck her in the face after an altercation about funds transferred from her cash app account. She stated he had struck her and she fell to the ground and suffered bruises to her left elbow. She did not want to make an offense report after speaking with an older female at the location who was upset due to law enforcement being called to her residence. She declined medical services. Hunt was charged with domestic battering, 3rd degree.

1-28 – An officer was dispatched to Willow Street in reference to a broken window. The victim said someone had broken her window between the hours of midnight and 5:30 a.m. The offender is unidentified.

1-28 – A statement was left in the lobby of the Blytheville Police Department with a victim stating she was receiving threatening messages. She did not identify an offender.

1-29 – Skyla Ward was charged with theft of property. The report said the victim had dropped her wallet, unknown to her, the day before and finally located it at Main Coin Laundry. The victim said inside her wallet were debit cards, her license and $893 cash. She said that the worker told her it was found in the bathroom and a female, now identified as Ward, had walked out of the bathroom moments before he located it. The victim said her cash was missing but her cards and ID remained inside the wallet. The offender was shown on camera picking up the wallet lying next to the victim’s vehicle. The victim called the police department and said Ward had got in touch with her and agreed to give back the money.

1-29 – Richard Jackson was charged with harassing communications. Jackson had called the victim threatening him at his business at least 10 times a day since Jan. 20.