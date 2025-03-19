Top Menu Bar
Poinsett County
March 19, 2025

Tyronza man arrested

Tyronza resident Henry Clayton Duncan, 67, was arrested after allegedly firing shots and being found with multiple firearms. He faces charges including felon in possession of a firearm and criminal trespass.

Henry Clayton Duncan, 67, of Tyronza is facing a felony charge after police responded to a shots fired call earlier this month.

Duncan was arrested on suspicion of felon in possession of a firearm and criminal trespass in connection with the March 10 incident near Beley and Norcross Streets.

Tyronza police got a call from the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Department around 5 a.m. on March 10 about a prowler around Beley and Norcross. Police said Duncan was listed as a possible suspect as an officer went to the scene. Dispatch called back about a minute later and said there were two shots fired in that area. Dispatch then called Police Chief Mark Spain.

When an officer arrived, Duncan was standing in a driveway with a gun in his hand. Duncan fired the gun once more before extra units along with Spain arrived a short time later. Spain then talked Duncan into putting down the gun before they arrested him.

The police found another gun in Duncan’s vest pocket and three more firearms in a bag on the ground next to him. The bag also had several boxes of ammo matching firearms’ caliber.

Duncan is being held in the Poinsett County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond awaiting a circuit court date.

