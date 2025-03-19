Tyronza man arrested

Henry Clayton Duncan, 67, of Tyronza is facing a felony charge after police responded to a shots fired call earlier this month.

Duncan was arrested on suspicion of felon in possession of a firearm and criminal trespass in connection with the March 10 incident near Beley and Norcross Streets.

Tyronza police got a call from the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Department around 5 a.m. on March 10 about a prowler around Beley and Norcross. Police said Duncan was listed as a possible suspect as an officer went to the scene. Dispatch called back about a minute later and said there were two shots fired in that area. Dispatch then called Police Chief Mark Spain.

When an officer arrived, Duncan was standing in a driveway with a gun in his hand. Duncan fired the gun once more before extra units along with Spain arrived a short time later. Spain then talked Duncan into putting down the gun before they arrested him.

The police found another gun in Duncan’s vest pocket and three more firearms in a bag on the ground next to him. The bag also had several boxes of ammo matching firearms’ caliber.

Duncan is being held in the Poinsett County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond awaiting a circuit court date.