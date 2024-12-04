Top Menu Bar
Poinsett CountyMarch 11, 2025

Poinsett County general election passes audit

Poinsett County was randomly selected to have their 2024 general election audited by the State Board of Election Commissioners. The county passed with 100% accuracy.

The audit examined votes casted in the U.S. President contested race between Jill Stein/Rudolph Ware, Chase Oliver/Mike ter Maat, Peter Sonski/Lauren Onak, Donald J. Trump/J.D. Vance, Michael Wood/John Pietrowski, Robert F. Kennedy/Nicole Shanahan, and Kamala D. Harris.

The number of certified results tapes and accompanying paper ballots were randomly selected by a number generator and race(s) were also randomly selected based on a ballot contest(s) which appeared on each voter’s ballot.

Number of DS200s chosen was nine; total number of ballots counted was 3,494; total numbers of ballots cast was 3,494; percentage of ballots counted versus ballots cast was 49.1%; hand count ballots verses CRTs results accuracy percentage was 100%.

