Poinsett County general election passes audit

Poinsett County was randomly selected to have their 2024 general election audited by the State Board of Election Commissioners. The county passed with 100% accuracy.

The audit examined votes casted in the U.S. President contested race between Jill Stein/Rudolph Ware, Chase Oliver/Mike ter Maat, Peter Sonski/Lauren Onak, Donald J. Trump/J.D. Vance, Michael Wood/John Pietrowski, Robert F. Kennedy/Nicole Shanahan, and Kamala D. Harris.

The number of certified results tapes and accompanying paper ballots were randomly selected by a number generator and race(s) were also randomly selected based on a ballot contest(s) which appeared on each voter’s ballot.

Number of DS200s chosen was nine; total number of ballots counted was 3,494; total numbers of ballots cast was 3,494; percentage of ballots counted versus ballots cast was 49.1%; hand count ballots verses CRTs results accuracy percentage was 100%.