Poinsett County couple will face child endangerment charges

Ridge Brandon Noel, 31 and Sharece MonQue Scott, 30, both of Weiner, will face child endangerment charges after sheriff’s deputies found a child dead in their home. Noel and Scott are being held on suspicion of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.

Sheriff’s deputies, Weiner Fire and Rescue and the Weiner Police Department arrived just before 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 13, to a home on South Street regarding an unresponsive child. Poinsett County Sheriff Keven Molder confirmed that the child was deceased and the body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to determine the cause and manner of death.

Molder said the child’s mother, Scott, was not at the home when emergency personnel arrived and witnesses reported that Scott left the residence on bicycle heading north on Highway 49. Scott was later found at a Jonesboro hotel and arrested.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the property where the child was found. During the search, officers discovered and seized drugs, firearms (including one that was reported stolen), and a marijuana grow operation. Officers arrested Noel at the home and took him to the Poinsett County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges could be announced soon.