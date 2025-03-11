Community band gives performance

The phrase “music to my ears” was definitely true in Marked Tree last week as the Marked Tree Community Band gathered to play several songs to those in attendance.

The band had 24 musicians show up for the performance what was led by director Thomas Walker. Walker is a former band director at the Marked Tree School District. Consisting mostly of Marked Tree residents, the band does have a few members from neighboring towns. Walker said the band had only practiced a few times before the performance. “We got together a few times and when word got out, we had people from all over wanting to come and play. I have been contacted by several musicians from the area that want to come and play,” Walker said.

Those in attendance were treated during one song by a trumpet solo from Carl Mason. Mason has performed with the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra trumpet section since the 1993-94 season and currently serves as 3rd trumpet with the orchestra. Mason was principal trumpet of the Delta Symphony Orchestra (formerly the Northeast Arkansas Symphony) in Jonesboro, from 1983 to 2003.

Walker, who directed the Marked Tree school band program from 1998 to 2011, talked about how the band started after the show. “The band in Marked Tree doesn’t have the full instrumentation to do concerts so we decided to get a few new players together around Christmas to make it whole so they could do a concert,” Walker said. Walker said that is when the calls starting coming in. “We had several people from around the area call and say they would like to play in the band too. I had 11 when we started, then we went to 15 and then to 20. I added a few extra to get us to 27 and we still have people who are contacting us and wanting to play,” Walker said. “I just wanted those who bought an expensive instrument to play in high school and then possibly to play four years in college to have a chance to use that instrument a little longer,” Walker said.

Walker said it was a big honor to be chosen to lead the band. “It’s a big honor and I’m humbled that it’s worked out so well. I’ve got a lot of my previous students who are in the band and it’s just like old times and I enjoy it,” Walker said.