Arkansas Rice accepting applications for scholarship program

Current high school juniors are eligible to apply for and win up to $17,500 in scholarship funding towards higher education. Arkansas Rice’s “Rice Reps” is a five month program to help educate students about the rice industry while equipping them to act as advocates in their communities and on social media.

Once accepted into the program, Reps actively participate in activities from May through September designed to teach students about rice farming and the importance of the Arkansas rice industry at home and abroad. They are also asked to attend four different exclusive, on-site experiences during the program to better understand the reach of rice in Arkansas.

The goal of the Rice Reps program is to encourage interest in rice promotion and to publicize the importance of the Arkansas rice industry to the state’s economy. The program seeks to educate both male and female students across the state of Arkansas with the tools and knowledge to advocate for the Arkansas rice industry. Participants will also receive an inside look on the production of rice during the growing season. Students must be in the graduating class of 2026 to apply.

During the program, Rice Reps will not only attend premier industry experiences, but also seek other opportunities to learn and expand their knowledge individually. At the conclusion of the program, Rice Reps are able to submit a scholarship application showcasing their advocacy activities. Scholarship winners will be awarded and recognized at a final reception in October.

For more information, visit our website at https://www.arkansasrice.org/rice-reps.

To apply online, complete the application at https://form.jotform.com/250644906404152 prior to the April 4th deadline.