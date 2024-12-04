Top Menu Bar
Poinsett CountyMarch 19, 2025

Arkansas Highway 1 to get Rice Research Mile designation

Arkansas Highway 1 will be designated as Rice Research Mile to honor significant rice research efforts. The unveiling ceremony is on March 21, near the Northeast Rice Research and Extension Center in Harrisburg.

The unveiling of the new Rice Research Mile designation sign on Arkansas 1 is set for Friday, March 21 at 10 a.m.

The event will take place near the entrance of the Northeast Rice Research and Extension Center located at 15327 Hwy 1 in Harrisburg.

Poinsett County Farm Bureau President Brad Doyle and farmer Tom Wimpy will be leading the events.

Arkansas is the nation’s leading rice producer and northeast Arkansas has the largest concentration of rice in the state. The designation recognizes the public and private research being done along the stretch of road.

Following the unveiling ceremony, guests are invited inside the research center for a recognition ceremony emceed by Brad Doyle.

