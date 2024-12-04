The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is celebrating Arbor Day by hosting its fifth annual “Free Tree Fridays” campaign, offering free bare root seedlings to Arkansans. The events will take place every Friday from March 21 through April 25 at various locations across the state.

“Free Tree Fridays is a way to raise awareness about the benefits of trees and encourage more people to plant them in their communities,” said Kristine Kimbro, Urban and Community Forestry Coordinator. “This event has grown over the years, and we are excited to continue offering Arkansans the opportunity to plant native trees in their own backyards.”

Each giveaway will feature a variety of tree species native to Arkansas, including cherrybark oak, eastern redbud, persimmon, red mulberry, river birch, and Shumard oak. Participants can receive up to five free seedlings on a first-come, first-served basis.

A full schedule of the events, including specific locations, is available on the Urban and Community Forestry webpage at https://agriculture.arkansas.gov/forestry/urban-community-forestry/. Additional locations may be added throughout the event period.