Revis’ Ramblings The envy of people who take afternoon naps

Hopefully everyone is accustomed to the time change and enjoying an extra hour of daylight in the evening. Personally, I prefer having more daylight in the evenings. I am not, nor have I ever been a morning person. Now that I am older, I can’t stay up late either so I guess that makes me more of an afternoon person.

I looked it up and research shows that morning people are known as morning larks and night people are night owls.

There is an afternoon person chronotype that fits me. Sleepy in the morning and evening with peak alertness in the afternoon.

I envy people who can take afternoon naps. No matter how tired I get or how many times I try, an afternoon nap will not happen. I have never been able to lay down in the afternoon and go to sleep. It is like my internal clock will not allow it.

A power nap is about 10 to 30 minutes. Supposedly, a power nap will give a quick burst of energy and improve alertness and focus. Power naps should be taken between 1-3 p.m. That sounds so great but I can’t shut off my mind enough to go to sleep in the afternoon. I lay there and think of things I need to be doing.

I could not find much of a difference between a beauty nap and a power nap. A beauty nap is about 20 to 30 minutes, also. According to the research a beauty nap can improve appearance and overall well-being. Not sure if I believe it, but the article also said naps can be anti-aging. I don’t know how our bodies would decide if we are taking a power nap or a beauty nap.

I hear people talk about taking a Sunday afternoon nap. I have tried to take a Sunday afternoon nap, but I just cannot go to sleep no matter how much I want to.

I am not home on most afternoons and I don’t think it would be wise to take a nap at work so I don’t often have the opportunity to nap Monday through Saturday. This makes me wonder if I might look younger and be stronger today if I had been able to take a power nap or a beauty nap during all of these years. It is too late to worry about it now. I will be content with just being an afternoon person and not worry about trying to take a nap.

Just a reminder that Monday is St. Patrick’s Day. Don’t forget to wear green. I do not hear of a lot of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in our area but it is still a good day to wear green. Back in the day you would get pinched if you did not wear green to school on St. Patrick’s Day. Not sure if they still do that. In Irish folklore, leprechauns will bring gifts such as gold coins, chocolate or other treats. They also grant wishes to those who catch them. I have never met a leprechaun but I never say never. St. Patrick’s Day is part of Irish culture and I know it is celebrated in many places.

Also, the season we have been waiting for, spring, arrives on Thursday. March seemed to come in like a lion and hopefully, it will turn into a lamb as we go into the season. I am looking forward to those warmer, longer days.

