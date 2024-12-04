Revis’ Ramblings Spring comes like a roaring lion

Not sure about March, but I can definitely say Spring 2025 came in like a roaring lion. The wind gusts on Wednesday were about as bad as any I have seen. It was difficult keeping my car between the lines as the wind blew across the highways. Then there was the sand moving from one area to another that caused the visibility to be difficult in some areas. It was hard to hold on to the car door as the wind caught it when I tried to get out of my vehicle. I watched people walking in parking lots and you could tell it was difficult to walk into the wind.

Back in the day, we would call it headscarf weather. You almost have to be my age to remember the days when it was popular for women to wear headscarves. In the 1950s and 1960s women wore puffy hairdos and we never wanted them to blow out of place. Most women wore headscarves when going outside. I can remember my mother and my grandmothers wearing scarves everytime we went outside. We teenagers also covered our bouffant hairdos with scarves.

Our cars did not have air conditioners so in the summer we would have to drive with the windows down. I can remember we would even wear our scarves while riding in the car. There was no way to get that hair back in place once it came undone. Hairdos got better and the windblown look became popular. For the most part, teasing hair became a thing of the past and we don’t see many women still using headscarves to hold their hair in place.

Most of us don’t mind a little breeze, but that was more like a windstorm. Limbs and trash cans were blown all over the place. The wind did slow down on Thursday which was the first official day of spring. We still had some wind but not near as much as the day before. The temperatures also dropped a little which is not too unusual in our part of the country. We hear people talk about blackberry winter which is a cold spurt during spring blooming time.

Neighboring towns were trying to clean up after the tornado and I am sure if they had the same winds we did, the job was made almost impossible. It would be difficult to even try to repair a roof with those types of winds. We had almost 60 mph winds reported on Wednesday and higher than that on Friday night.

Most area schools will be on spring break next week and I hope the teachers and students enjoy their time off. There will be a lot of people on the highways traveling here and there. The beaches will be crowded as well as the other tourist areas. I hope everyone has a good time, stays safe, and comes home ready to finish the school year. The last of the school year is always the busiest with proms, banquets, concerts, graduations and other activities.

One of the things I have learned in my long life is to enjoy today and make the best of it because it will pass fast.

Revis Blaylock is a writer for the NEA Town Courier. She may be reached by phone at 870-763-4461 or by email at revisb@neatowncourier. com