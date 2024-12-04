Revis’ Ramblings In the aftermath of Friday night storms

I would guess most of us were up late Friday night watching the weather channel as tornadoes came through Arkansas and several other states. Many of us have experienced tornadoes firsthand and we never take the warnings lightly.

Northeast Arkansas has experienced devastating storms through the years and we are much aware of the dangers.

A couple years ago a tornado hit Leachville and Monette taking at least one life and destroying a lot of property including a nursing home facility. In 1998 a tornado hit Manila and the surrounding areas. Two were killed and many injured and property was destroyed in that storm. Manila also had a bad tornado in the 1960s that left damage. I know there have been a lot more but those were the ones I saw first hand so those stay in my mind.

Our area was fortunate this time but some of our neighbors including Paragould, Kennett and Cave City were not. They received some serious damages. It was reported three fatalities and over 30 injuries across eight Arkansas counties. We were fortunate this time.

We need to be thankful for our meteorologists who work to make us aware and give us time to get to safety. I remember the local heroes that responded during that 1998, as well as other tornadoes since. The police officers, firefighters, EMTs and first responders were out working tirelessly to help others.

Then we have the utility workers who respond as quickly as possible to try to restore services. We should appreciate them.

Then we have the people, our neighbors, who were out as soon as possible helping others. One morning after a storm, a tree was blown down on my porch blocking the door. I woke up to the sound of a chainsaw. Our neighbor was there cutting the tree away from the porch.

I am sure all of these towns, especially the small ones where most people know each other, have seen the outpouring of love.

We can’t stop storms but we can be aware, take heed and do our best to be safe.

Residents in this area have to live with tornadoes. People along the coast have to deal with hurricanes. People out west experience earthquakes more than we do. Then there are the floods, ice storms, fires and other storms of life we have to deal with. With all of the bad, we can see the good as people do what they can to help.

Our country is blessed to have the American Red Cross, the Salvation Army, the different church groups and individuals who respond to disasters.

With all of that, we have been cautioned about being careful who we donate to. We should make sure we know who we are donating to is a well-known group. It is a shame that a few people will take advantage of a bad situation and try to scam. We have been cautioned about paying for work up front. It is a good idea to check references before allowing someone to start repair work.

Let’s especially remember those who have lost loved ones during these tornadoes. We should also remember those who have lost their homes and businesses.

Revis Blaylock is a writer for the NEA Town Courier. She may be reached by phone at 870-763-4461 or by email at revisb@neatowncourier. com