Revis’ Ramblings: Off to a good start

We are 22 days into 2025 and it seems the year is off to a good start. I try to be optimistic and like most everyone, I am hoping for a good year.

Anything we do in life is always better if we do it with the right mindset. A positive attitude is very important in all aspects of life. If we are battling medical problems, family problems, financial problems, or any other difficulty life throws our way, it can be a challenge to stay upbeat. We have to continue to try. If we sit down, give up or give in, we are defeated before we begin.

Do I follow my own advice all of the time? The answer is no. I have to talk sternly to myself quite often. I do my best to remember the sound advice given to me by my father, my mother and my husband that got me to this stage of life. They have passed away but their words still remain with me.

A few I remember well include:

“This will pass.”

“No one can make you happy. Happiness comes from within.”

“Take it one day at a time.”

“Pray about it and turn it over to God.”

“Don’t wear your feelings on your shoulder.”

“Life is not always fair, but you must live with it.”

“Get over it.”

“Count your blessings.”

“Don’t waste your time worrying about something you cannot change.”

“Be your own person.”

“You are not better or worse than anyone else.”

“You don’t know what that person is going through.”

“Be prepared for success but also be prepared for failure.”

“When you fall, get right back up.”

“When a door closes, a window opens.”

“Waste not, want not.”

“Life is what you make it.”

“Be honest in all your dealings.”

“Be your own person. Don’t give in to peer pressure.”

“Be content.”

“Work hard.”

“Always be ready to help others.”

“Treat others like you want to be treated.”

We can look at the California fires which are terrible to the families that have lost loved ones and their possessions. On the other side, we can look at the generous acts of donations, volunteers and help coming to them from all over the country.

Hopefully, the peace talks in Israel will continue, the hostages will be released and get to be reunited with loved ones. I can’t even imagine what those families have been going through. We can also hope the fighting will cease and at least for a time, the people who have been in the middle of the war can live in peace.

We can hope our new leaders make good decisions for all the people and our country as a whole.

As always, we will have our share of trials and troubles this year but let’s just take it one day at a time and remember the wise words from the people who made our lives so much easier today.

Bad news travels fast but let’s try to share the good news when we can.