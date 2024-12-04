Revis’ Ramblings: Looking ahead

Each time we go into a new year I wonder what the year will bring. I’m getting older but fortunately the Great Depression and World War II were over when I was born. I arrived in November of 1950. I am not sure if my parents had a television or even electricity when I was born but I never remember not having those conveniences.

People my age have developed a fondness for technology such as cell phones and computers. On the other hand, we are old enough to remember when we survived without a phone in our hand 24 hours a day. We also lived without the internet, AI, and so many of the latest popular gadgets of today.

We baby boomers (people born between 1946 and 1964) may be a little slow about catching on to some of today’s technology but I think we do well. After all, we grew up when electric typewriters and 10-key calculators were the top of the line in business machines. I don’t know a person my age that does not have a computer in their home or a cell phone in their pocket.

We grew up with a set of encyclopedias for our research. If you did not have a set in your home, you could spend time in the school library. We could not check out the encyclopedias but we did have access to them. My Grandma Chipman had a set of encyclopedias back in the early 1960s and all of the grandchildren would borrow her books to do our reports.

Back in the day the encyclopedia salesmen would go door to door selling the books and that is where she purchased her set. The salesmen, some working their way through college, would convince parents that their children had to have the books to make it through school. I remember those books well. They were red with black binding. I now live in the house that was once my grandparents. Every time I look at the built-in shelf in the living room where the books were once kept, I wonder what happened to those encyclopedias. If I would guess, I would say she probably sold them in a yard sale. Yard sales were her favorite thing to do when she got older.

Today, most every home has computers and access to the internet. If not, most libraries offer use of computers. Like the encyclopedia of long ago, children today have to have a computer to make it through school.

Enough of looking back, I wonder what more technology and upgrades will come about this year. I am sure it will be way beyond my knowledge but I am also sure the younger generation will master it in a short time frame. Just when they do, more than likely, something new will be on the market and last year’s top of the line will be obsolete.

I am still in awe when I compare today with 40 years or so ago. I remember getting my children an Atari for Christmas way back when and we wore it out playing PacMan. I was not very good at it, but it was good family fun. I have not kept up with the new games of today but I know the young people still enjoy the Play Stations with games and more games to choose from. I remember one Black Friday and the next day going through three states, Arkansas, Tennessee and Missouri trying to find Nintendo DS games for four of our grandchildren. Those games must have been popular that year because stores would sell out before we got there. We did finally find four and Christmas was saved. That is another thing about my generation, we may not know what the gadgets do but if the grandchildren make a request, we will go to all means necessary to make it happen.

We started 2025 on a sad note as we had to say goodbye to our 39th President, Jimmy Carter, who died on Dec. 29 at the age of 100. He was the first president to reach 100 years old. Our condolences go out to his family.