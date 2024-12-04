Revis’ Ramblings: Eighty years ago

Eighty years ago on Jan. 20, 1945, an event took place that had never happened before or since. President Franklin D. Roosevelt was sworn in for a fourth term. Sadly, he died just a few months after being sworn in.

At that time, before the 22nd Amendment, there were no term limits for presidents. However, George Washington and Thomas Jefferson chose not to run for a third term, establishing a two-term tradition. President Roosevelt was the only president to be elected for a third and fourth term. As we all know, U.S. Presidents now can serve only two terms.

In my opinion, eight years of that much pres-sure is probably enough for anyone.

I am sure I learned about the only p r e s i d e n t elected for four terms and the a m e n d m e n t changing the law of terms back in ninth grade civics class. To be honest, if I did, I had forgotten. As I was reading about presidential inaugurations through the years, I was reminded of that fact. I am not sure if civics is still a required subject in high school. Back in the day, as we older folks say, I do remember we all had to take civics and we had to pass it. If we failed, we would be back at the same desk next year.

I am pleased that all went smoothly in the 2025 inauguration with no reportable bad incidents occurring.

Just a week or so ago I wrote I was going to stop talking about the weather but I will say the weather drove the inauguration ceremony inside which probably kept a lot of people from attending. It was cold and it snowed in Washington, D.C. The inauguration, balls and festivities went on.

Even areas in Texas, Louisiana and Florida, that never get snow, were blessed with winter weather this week. Those states are probably not prepared for a snow storm because it just doesn’t happen.

My niece lives in Alaska and is a dog musher. She is a mother, wife and nurse but has a love for mushing with her team of dogs. She has run many short runs and two 1,000 mile races. She wrote a book, Marker to Marker, about her experience training and running the Iditarod, called the “last great race.” I enjoyed reading the book. I got cold, lost and scared just reading it. Enjoyment comes in different forms for different people and I am happy that she fulfilled her dream and finished the race.

Being out in the elements would certainly not be something I would want to pursue.

I recently listened to a couple that had walked through the Grand Canyon for fun. They both said it was the hardest thing they had ever done but would do it again. I enjoyed listening and learning about the experience but it did not make me want to sign up.

I have friends who once signed up for a summer ad-venture riding the rapids and camping out with bears.

I have friends who rode motorcycles to North or South Dakota and brought back pictures of buffalo running along beside them.

I enjoy writing and sharing their stories but I am more low key. I like to look at the mountains, but have no desire to climb one. I like to fly, but I don’t want to parachute out of an airplane. I guess I don’t have an adventuresome spirit that takes me to those levels.

Like I said, everyone looks for their own challenges. Reading a good book is about as strenuous as I get these days. I do like to travel and see new places and learn about the local culture, stroll through museums, enjoy a good concert, watch a good movie and visit with family and friends. There are a lot of places to visit and a lot of conversations to be held.

When I started the column talking about 80 years ago in 1945, I realized that was just a few years before I was born. I need to start working on my bucket list and get a list of museums and cities I want to visit.

Revis Blaylock is a writer for the NEA Town Courier. She may be reached by phone at 870-763-4461 or by email at revisb@neatowncourier.co m.