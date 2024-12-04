Letter To The Editor: The 6888th Battalion

Cpl Virgie Lee Caywood (Freeman)

WAC – 6888 Central Postal

Directory Battalion WWll

In a day and age where black history is limited and, in some cases, removed from American History books, it is the responsibility of all African Americans to learn, seek the truth about our rich heritage and contributions and pass that on to our posterity. There is a rich heritage of African American history in our country that is unknown. Therefore, it is an honor when someone discovers that their own ancestor(s) had a part in the history of our country. I recently felt that sense of honor and gratitude after accidentally finding out about my mother’s service in WWll.

My siblings and I always knew that mom was a WAC (Women’s Army Corps), but we never knew the details, nor did we understand its historical significance. It wasn’t until Tyler Perry released his movie, “Six Triple Eight” in December 2024 on Netflix, that we realized that this was what our mother did and that this was also our history. A friend of ours saw the movie and recognized our mother’s name at the end of the movie, in the list of 855 women who served in the Six Triple Eight. She then notified us via Facebook of her discovery. This sparked an interest in not only seeing the movie but a passion to learn more about this group of phenomenal women.

During WWll, it was brought to the attention of President Roosevelt that morale was low among the soldiers because they were not receiving any of their mail; neither were their families receiving communication from the soldiers. These women were assigned to resolve the issue of about a 2-year backlog of mail in Europe; first in Birmingham, England, then in Rouen, France. Other groups had attempted this feat with no success. They were given 6 months to resolve the backlog of approximately 17 million pieces (some rat infested) mail. They created systems to process this mail and accomplished their goal in 90 days under terrible conditions.

In my research I have discovered nine women from Arkansas who served who graduated WAC with mom. Their names are Virgie Lee Caywood, my mom, and Maude L. Cooper of Osceola, Sturdivant E. Latha of Joiner, Lillian McCaran of Parkin, Mary A. Lacy of Blytheville, Willie M. Turnage of Hoxie, Dorothy Oliver of Thornton, Mare E. Wilson of Little Rock and Bernice C. Gant of Lewisville.

Sixteen Arkansas women served in the 6888th. They are PVT Rose Marie Anderson-Lewis of Truman, CPL Virgie Lee Caywood-Freeman of Osceola, PVT Ella Mae Davis-Mitchell of Roland, T5 Vernice Eloweiss Evans of Crossett, PVT Rebecca Adella Glass of Van Buren, PFC Mattie Lee Griffin-Banks of Mineral Springs, T5 Emma Jean Jacobs-Brown of Hot Springs, PFC Torrine Delores Presley-Talley of Magnolia, PFC Cora Lee Richardson of Pulaski, PFC Lyria Earnestine Tate-Jackson of Chidester, 1LT Ella Bee Gafford-Tatum of El Dorado, PVT Estell Bernice Williams-Bryant of Cleveland, T5 Bessie M. Willis of Little Rock, PVT Anna Mae Wilson-Robertson of Osceola and PVT Evelyn May Clarke Young-Wright of Wynne.

These women deserve recognition for their sacrificial service during WWll. In 2022, President Biden signed the Six Triple Eight Congressional Gold Medal Act of 2021 legislation into Public Law 117-97. There is a possibility that there will be an upcoming ceremony to honor these women. There is also a 6888 monument in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas that has information about the battalion and the names of all 855 listed. You can view the monument online at: The 6888th Monument / USA / Women of the 6888th

I encourage those who are related to or know any of the women listed above to contact Ms. K Jordan at ktjordan6888@gmail.com so that you can receive any update information about the 6888th. I also encourage you to continue researching this battalion and their accomplishments, watch the movie, watch documentaries, read books, listen to podcasts and tell your children and their children about the vital role that their ancestors have played in American history. This is our duty, to pass it on and make sure the story never stops.

Donna F. Lewis

Lexington, Ky

January 17, 2025.