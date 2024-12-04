Editor’s Corner: The Pride of Jesse Hallam

It was March 3, 1981. I was getting ready to graduate high school and it was my dad’s birthday. Mom had baked his favorite German chocolate cake. After dinner, the three of us took the dessert into the living room and settled in to watch the premiere of Johnny Cash’s new movie on CBS.

Cash was my dad’s favorite artist. We had worn out all his albums on the record player sitting in the corner of the room.

So, we couldn’t wait for the movie. Cash played Jesse Hallam, a coal miner from Kentucky, who sold his family homestead for $15,000 and moved his two kids to Cincinnati, Ohio. His wife had just passed away and his daughter needed surgery on her spinal cord.

Upon arrival in the big city, Jesse checks his daughter Jenny into the hospital, paying $14,000 cash for the surgery; enrolls his son Ted in high school, and sets out to find a job.

This is where Jesse had a little trouble. It turns out Jesse can not read a job application much less fill it out.

When he leaves one place of possible employment in a rage of frustration, I glance at my dad. There were tears in his eyes. The movie had hit home to his own years of exasperation.

The movie continues, and Jesse decides in order to provide for his family, he must learn to read and write. Traveling his own journey with the help of the high school assistant principal, Jesse soon discovers Ted, a sophomore track star, has failed out of school... You guessed it! He also could not read.

At this point, it was not only the television dad who was in tears once again.

Refusing to allow his son to follow in his footsteps, Jesse signed them both up for remedial reading. He was determined not only was Ted going to earn a high school diploma, but so was he.

The movie ends when the teacher calls roll. Jesse and Ted proudly state “here” when their names are called.

As the movie credits crossed the screen my dad left the room. When he returned everything was back to normal... not one mention of the movie.

I watched “The Pride of Jesse Hallam” again last night, for the first time since that night in 1981. My tears were flowing...

My dad passed away in 1990, without ever learning how to read or even write his name. I think how difficult things must have been for him.

My heart is grateful for the Mississippi County Literacy Council. If you want to open your eyes to a whole new world, give them a call. And, if you want to watch a great older movie, check out Dyess’ hometown boy!

