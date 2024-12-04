Editor’s Corner: The Luck of the Irish!

The Luck of the Irish!

Next Monday the world will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Many associate the holiday with Leprechauns and Shamrocks. In fact, the holiday celebrates the arrival of Christianity into Ireland. It celebrates the heritage and the culture of the Irish people.

Kiss Me I’m Irish! Yes, my red hair, quick temper and lousy luck comes from my Irish ancestors. My mom’s grandfather immigrated to America during the Irish potato famine in 1850.

Soon after being placed on my death bed in 2020, I joined 23 and Me to participate in a COVID study. After I had my DNA tested I learned a small part of me came from western Ireland near Connaught, one of the poorest sections of Ireland. It gets a girl to thinking of the true hardships my family may have suffered. I really wish I was a movie star so I could go on “Finding Your Roots” with Henry Louis Gates, Jr. I have conducted research on my English ancestors from London and have even visited the city, but Ireland is now on my bucket list. How great would it be to have experts do the work and I just absorb the knowledge?

After all, we are a product of our ancestors. My Irish grandfather was a hard worker. He died when I was seven years old, but I can still see him standing in his old blacksmith shop, pounding the hot iron. Did I inherit my work ethic from him? Did I have a red-haired grandmother somewhere in the past with a fiery spirit? I would love to know the answers.

In the mean time, you will find me celebrating this week in honor of my ancestors. I will pray for the Luck of the Irish to be bestowed on us all.

