Editor’s Corner: The love letter

OK, gentlemen, Valentine’s Day is just a couple of days away. It’s that one time of the year when you are “expected” to go beyond... to put in a little effort. Don’t let their words fool you, every woman on earth wants to feel special, especially on Valentine’s Day. May I suggest this year you really soften her heart by taking up pen and paper. An old fashion love letter will mean more than all the red roses and candy in the world. Although, they are nice too, especially diamonds. :)

Just remember to be honest and straight from your heart. Here’s an example of how it’s done.

To My Valentine,

From the very first moment we met, I knew that I had found my soul mate. When I gazed into your dark brown eyes for the first time, it was as if the windows of your heart were open. As my own heart raced, I knew that I wanted to spend the rest of my life by your side. It was as if God had created you especially for me.

The very first time you touched my hand, I felt butterflies in my stomach. As your lips touched mine, it was as if all the stars of Heaven were smiling. When you took me in your arms, I knew I was home - safe and secure.

As we began our lives together, we shared the same vision and the same dreams. You were always by my side - to wipe away my tears and laugh at my silly jokes. When our little girl was born, it was as if our love had been made complete. I never knew life could hold so much happiness, so much joy.

With each passing day, my love for you grew strong and stronger. When you left to fight for your country, I could not have been more proud, or more alone. I prayed every hour - selfishly pleading with God - for your safe return. I thought my heart would break in a million pieces when I got the news that your plane had been shot down by the enemy. My heart filled with sorrow, yet somehow I just knew that you would find a way to come home to me. And you did. Our love brought you safely back to my arms.

Now, our children are grown and the grandchildren are finding their own loves. We have had our ups and downs - putting up with each other. We have argued and we have made up. But I have loved you from the first moment we met and, after 50 years, my heart still skips a beat when you walk into the room. Thank you for being the love of my life. I’m looking forward to spending eternity by your side.

Your sweetheart

Good luck guys! You got this!

Sandra Brand is the editor of the NEA Town Courier and The Osceola Times. She may be reached by phone at 870-763-4461 or 870-563-2615 or by email at brand@osceolatimes.com.