OpinionMarch 7, 2025

Editor’s Corner: Smell the honeysuckle

Experience the nostalgic beauty of spring in the Arkansas Delta, where memories of honeysuckle and wildflowers remind us to cherish life's simple pleasures every day.

Sandra Brand avatar
Sandra Brand

Spring in the Arkansas Delta – A time when the glory of God’s canvas is on full display.

The daffodils are beginning to bloom and the birds are singing. The days are growing longer; work is beginning in the fields; and the fish are biting down at the river. It’s a time for new beginnings, new adventures, and familiar trips down the backroads.

The breath of Spring brings home memories of lazy days looking for four-leaf clovers; whispering secrets on long walks in the rain; and picking bouquets of wildflowers for my mom.

I’ll never forget one day when I was about 12, I rode my bike down the old gravel road from Alicia to Clover Bend. There were beautiful wildflowers growing in the ditches... there were blazing stars, butterfly weeds, a patch of sunflowers and even a few spider lilies. I was trying to decide if I should just pick one of each when I noticed a sweet smell. I stopped my bike and looked around. What had I missed? Then I saw them... honeysuckle vines on an old fence. I cross the ditch and approached carefully, knowing there may be a few bees lurking around. I bent down and smelled the beautiful yellow and white flowers... inhaling their scent. I can close my eyes even today and be transported back to that incredible day. I slowly broke off a bunch of the flowers and placed them gently in the basket on my bike. Then I was back on the old road... lost in thought, surrounded by nature’s glory. I spent the entire afternoon just being free... like a flower child from the 60s.

A few years later I visited Paris and toured a perfume factory where they make the perfect fragrance for your personality. Yes, of course, mine was created from honeysuckle.

I have saved that perfume the past 25 years... wearing it only on very special occasions. Then, just the other day, I knocked it off the counter and broke the top. My heart sank as the fragrance filled my house.

The moral of the story is never wait for a special occasion to enjoy the things you love. Treat everyday as if it is a beautiful spring day. Take the time to smell the honeysuckle; run barefooted through the grass; and laugh just because you feel like it.

Sandra Brand is the editor of the NEA Town Courier and The Osceola Times. She may be reached by phone at 870-563-2615 or by email at brand@osceolatimes.com.

