Editor’s Corner: My father, my hero

Jim Valvano once said, “My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person, he believed in me.”

I grew up idolizing my dad. To me, he was bigger than life - wise, kind, strong, opinionated, and a whole lot of fun. I know that today’s family is made up of many different combinations; and some-times the mom has to be the mom and the dad. But I feel sad for children who are denied a relationship with their father.

My dad was the head of the household. He was our provider and our security. He offered advice when I faced problems and administered the belt when I was the problem. He taught me to value the important things in life - like God, family and friends. It was my father who taught me the value of working hard and volunteering your time to the community in which you live.

My dad passed away in 1990 and 35 years later I still hear his voice. When I face a dilemma, I think back to my many conversations with him and it’s like I can hear his voice. You see, although I was only 27 when my dad died, we had already spent a lifetime of quality time together. And today, he is still directing my life.

He left such an impact on my life because he believed in me.

Billy Graham once said, “A good father is one of the most unsung, unpraised, unnoticed, and yet one of the most valuable assets in our society.”

Mr. Graham was correct. I sometimes think, in today’s society, fathers get the short end of the stick.

If you are fortunate enough to have a dad in your life, give him a little slack and learn to appreciate everything he does for the family. Remember, he is just a mortal man... he is going to fail. Let him know, no matter what, he will always be a hero in your eyes.

Sandra Brand is the editor of the NEA Town Courier and The Osceola Times. She may be reached by phone at 870-763-4461 or 870-563-2615 or by email at brand@osceolatimes.com.