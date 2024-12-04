Commentary: Dreams vs. Reality - The true struggle for unity

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.‘s memorable words took a vision of equality and unity in this nation where the color of one’s skin was irrelevant compared to the depth of one’s character. His “dream” was an aspiration rooted in justice, hope, and inclusion, and though it stimulated the soul of a generation, its journey from ideal to reality remains tense with complexities. To this day, people of every race, gender, and background are still yearning for unity and progress. Despite progressions in civil rights, many still find themselves wrestling with inconsistencies about dreaming of equality and unity while navigating a reality shaped by prejudice, hatred, and systemic divisions. How should individuals reconcile the bright promise of their dreams with the shadows cast by reality?

Dreams are powerful, they matter. They inspire innovation for millions of people everyday, create movements, and spark hope in even the darkest times. However, reality often presents challenges that chip away at dreams, turning them into distant ideals rather than tangible goals. For those yearning to unite America across racial and gender lines, the hatred and division perpetuated by some leaders can transform even the boldest dreams into discouraging nightmares. There are many leaders in your community, rather than working toward unity, choose rhetoric and policies that foster division, blowing flames of hatred rather than extinguishing them. As individuals strive to move forward, their dreams are overshadowed by obstacles designed to diminish purpose and passion.

The burden of navigating systemic injustice creates a blunt realization for some, the nightmares of reality threaten to consume the light of their dreams. What are options for people when their nightmares overshadow their dreams? For some individuals, the hatred, inequality, and intolerance in society turn their dreams of a better life into nightmares. Instead of progressing toward shared unity, fear and distrust dictate daily realities. Imagine working hard, aspiring for fairness, and facing systemic and social barriers rooted in discrimination. It’s a disheartening reality with many faces, chiseling the belief that dreams can come true. A painful contradiction is even in nightmares, the catalyst of a dream will persist. It becomes both a blessing and a curse, a painful reminder of what should be and what could be. For instance, the phrase “Make America Great Again,” often spoken in political speeches, is touted as a call to return to initial values. But on the other hand for the oppressed, it serves as a plain reminder of exclusion, inequality, and regression, making them question whose greatness is truly being prioritized. Are you doubtful about holding onto the purpose of dreams?

While dreams may seem like nightmares in the face breakable in the face of hate-filled realities, they are not without power. One solution key to preserving their purpose lies in resilience and collective action. Dreams are not only visions of an ideal future but also plans for overcoming adversity. The passion of people working together to create a just society proves that even in the presence of nightmares, dreams can be turned into actionable plans. When Dr. King said, “I have a dream,” he was not offering empty hope. He was delivering a challenge to see beyond societal flaws, reject hatred, and invest in what truly matters. Which is respect for each other’s character, passion, and purpose. Now is the time to ask yourself tough questions. Are you working to unify, or build walls? Are you feeding hatred, or creating spaces for understanding? Are your dreams strong enough to influence others through nightmares, or have despair taken root in your life?

Keep hope alive and be a dreamer that turns dreams into reality and never stop dreaming. But remember that dreaming alone is not enough. To make a dream a reality requires action, belief, and the ability to face uncomfortable truths. Unity will always remain a dream for many, but it can be achieved if individuals commit to encouraging dialogue, embracing diversity, and advocating for leadership that uplifts each other rather than provokes division. Dr. King’s dream will remain just that, a dream until people rise to the occasion, challenge injustices, and refuse to let hatred define this nation.

For America to truly be great, it must embrace the collective dreams of all people, ensuring that the weight of nightmares cannot overshadow the light of hope. What is fact is in the end, having a dream is only the beginning. Living the dream requires courage, resilience, and the firm belief that unity is not just an ideal but a reality worth fighting for. Everyone should want to move forward, turning nightmares into stepping stones and dreams into actionable change. Only then can the dream provide the promise of a better tomorrow.

(Sherry Holliman is a guest commentary columnist.)