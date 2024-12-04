Top Menu Bar
Woodrow Wilson Haynes Jr.

Woodrow "Woody" Wilson Haynes Jr., 59, of Osceola, passed away on Jan. 25, 2025. Survived by his wife, children, and siblings, services will be held Jan. 30-31 at Wilson Funeral Home, Osceola.

Woodrow Wilson Haynes Jr., a.k.a. “Woody”, 59, of Osceola, passed from this life Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, at Harris Healthcare. Woody was born Nov. 6, 1965, in Luxora to the late Woodrow Wilson Haynes Sr. and the late Leora Mustion-Haynes. Woody attended church at Church of God on Diane Drive in Osceola.

In addition to his parents, Woody was preceded in death by one brother, David Haynes.

Woody leaves behind his wife, Donna Haynes of Osceola; one son, Zachary Haynes of Paragould; one daughter, Brittany Sexton ( Bryan) of Paragould; four sisters, Wilma Jackson of Blytheville, Barbara West (Billy) of Burdette, Phyllis Neal of West Memphis and Kathy Haynes of West Memphis; two grandchildren, Leora Allen of Paragould and Oliver Sexton of Paragould; as well as a host of other friends and family.

The family will receive visitors at Wilson Funeral Home in Osceola on Thursday, Jan. 30, from 6-8 p.m. The funeral service will be held Friday, Jan. 31, at 11 a.m., also at Wilson Funeral Home with Bro. James England officiating. Woody will be laid to rest at Garden Point Cemetery in Etowah. Wilson Funeral Home, Osceola, is assisting the family with all arrangements and services.

