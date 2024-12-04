Wilbert Earl Brag Sr. was born April 13, 1944, in Louisville Miss., to the late Liza Dickerson Bragg and James Earl Bragg, Earl passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. He was a faithful servant of the Lord who accepted Christ as his personal Savior at the age of 13 at Carson Lake Community M.B. Church. Earl attended Wilson Trade School in Wilson and graduated from Wilson Trade High School in 1962 before moving to Luxora at the age of 26. On May 16, 1965, he married the love of his life, Annie Robinson Bragg. Wilbert Earl dedicated his career to the Arkansas Highway Department, where he worked for 36 years before retiring in 1998. In January 1990, he became a member of Tabernacle M.B. Church in Osceola, where he was an active participant in the church choir and a proud member of the Tabernacle Men’s Group.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Liza Dickerson Bragg and James Earl Bragg; two sisters, Mary Bragg and Lilly Bragg; two brothers, Johnny Bragg and Fred Bragg; his son, Wilbert Earl Bragg Jr.; and his granddaughter, Zaire Reed.

Wilbert Earl leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion that will be cherished by his beloved wife, Annie Bragg; four daughters, Kathaleen Bragg of West Memphis, Jennifer Wheeler (husband Corey) of Blytheville, Shastene Reed of Marion, Ind., and Dona Bell-Harris (husband Ross Harris) of Osceola; his son, Faison Bragg of Memphis, Tenn.; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Randolph of Rock Island, Ill., and Helen Fountain (Melvin)of Grand Rapids, Mich.; two brothers, Eddie Bragg (Margaret) of Saginaw, Mich., and Charles Bragg of Whiteville, Tenn.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many church family members and friends.

Earl’s memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. He will be dearly missed but never forgotten.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, Feb. 28, from 6-8 p.m. at Wilson Funeral Home, 1323 W. Keiser Ave., Osceola. The funeral will then be held Saturday, March 1, at 10 a.m., at Tabernacle M.B. in Osceola with Rev M.L. Smith officiating. Earl will then be laid to rest in Whiteside Cemetery. Wilson Funeral Home is assisting the family with all services.