Wanda Kay Teague of Trumann took her final breath on earth surrounded by loved ones and stepped into glory with the Lord on Feb. 22, 2025, at NEA Baptist Hospital in Jonesboro. Kay, as she was called by family and friends, was born April 4, 1959, at Tyronza. She is preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Elizabeth Teague. one sister, Mary Ellen De La Bar; two brothers, Michael Teague and Braxton Lee Teague; brother-in-law, Frank De La Bar; sister-in-law, Sue Teague; three nephews, Steve Teague, Ken McClelland and Jimmy Teague.

She leaves behind a daughter, Jennifer Lynnette Eaves of Trumann, and a beloved grandson, Michael Lee Woodall; three brothers, James (Shirley) Teague of West Memphis, Jeffery (Jackie) Teague of Luxora and Gary Thomas Teague, also of Trumann; one sister, Janice McClelland of Heafer; and many nieces and nephews, cousins, loved ones and friends.

Kay attended Turrell School and was raised at Heafer, AR. She worked at Fruit of the Loom and American Greetings in Osceola. She worked for the Crittenden County Clerk’s office and eventually became a medical transcriber at St. Judes Research Hospital. Unfortunately, she was involved in a car accident and because of a back injury was not able to return to public work. She taught herself how to play the piano, how to crochet and knit. She loved word puzzles and games that challenged her thinking. She had begun to home school her grandson. The curriculum she was using included the study of the Bible, which was very important to Kay. She attended Milam Chapel Church as a child and teenager, and Freedom PCG at Gilmore as an adult. In recent years, she became a media member of Jimmy Swaggart Ministries and was faithful to support and watch their church services. She also leaves behind a little chihuahua named Tessa and a cat named Oliver. She will be missed.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 1-2 p.m. at Wilson Funeral Home in Tyronza. A funeral service is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. with Sis. Gwen Hooker and Sis. Janice McClelland officiating. Wanda will then be laid to rest at Tyronza Cemetery in Tyronza. Wilson Funeral Home is assisting with all services for Wanda Kay Teague.