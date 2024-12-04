Top Menu Bar
obituariesFebruary 24, 2025

Velma Lee Holt

Velma Lee Holt, 74, of Manila, passed away on February 16, 2025. A devoted homemaker and Baptist, she is survived by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Services on March 1 in Manila.

Velma Lee Holt, 74, of Manila, passed from this life Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, at Christus St. Michael Hospital in Texarkana, Texas. Daughter of the late James Woodrow and Rosie May Macon, she was born in Manila and raised in Luxora. She was a homemaker and spent her life caring for her son. Velma was of the Baptist faith and had attended Bethany Baptist Church. She enjoyed watching the news. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Jesse Ray Ramirez and Kenny Dale Holt; a great-grandson, Miles Cyris Lambert; two sisters, Geneva Macon Jackson and Juanita Reed; two brothers, James Wendell “Bub” Macon and David Arthur Macon.

Survivors include one son, Billy Joe Holt (Mae) of Warner Robins, Ga.; two daughters, Wendy Holt Anglin (Jeff) of Marked Tree and Keri Kerley (Todd) of Haworth, Okla.; four sisters, Jenny Hart of Keiser, Shirley Hice of Trumann, Faye Shepperson of Tennessee and Lavonda Henry of Manila; eight grandchildren, Charles Lambert Jr., Joseph Lambert, Terry Kerley Jr., Kristopher Kerley, Honesty Holt, Ashley Holt, Brittney Stencil and Mariah Mcdanial. Velma also leaves 17 great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 1, at the Howard Funeral Service Chapel in Manila. Burial will follow in the Manila Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Friends may sign the online guest register at www.HowardFuneralService.com.

