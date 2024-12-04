Terry Lee Hollingsead, 76, of Jonesboro, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2025. Born in Decatur, Ill., to Albert and Maxine Hollingsead, Terry lived a life dedicated to service, family, and community.

In 1967, Terry enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he served his country honorably for 21 years, including time spent in the Vietnam War. His commitment to duty and country was a source of pride for him and an inspiration to those around him.

Beyond his military service, Terry was passionate about giving back to his community. He spent countless hours volunteering as a coach for local baseball and soccer programs, shaping the lives of many young athletes and instilling in them the values of teamwork, perseverance, and sportsmanship.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Maxine Hollingsead.

Terry is survived by his wife, Glenda, of the home as well as his two fur babies, Lucy and Winston; children, Mark (Robin) of Brandon, Miss., Doug (Marie) of Mt. Juliet, Tenn., and Jeff (Kristen) of Armorel; 11 grandchildren; two sisters, Beverly Pierce of Decatur, Ill., and Betty Reed of Springfield, Ill.; and many nieces and nephews who will cherish his memory and the lessons he imparted throughout his life.

Terry will be remembered for his unwavering dedication to his family, his country, and his community. He leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness, and commitment to others.

Graveside services were held Monday, March 17, at 2 p.m. in Elmwood Cemetery. The family received friends from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Cobb Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cobbfuneralhome.com.