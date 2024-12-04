Top Menu Bar
obituariesMarch 17, 2025

Terrence James Elias

Terrence James Elias, a Vietnam veteran and retired Missouri Department of Transportation employee, passed away at 80. He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Terrence James Elias, 80, of Paragould, passed away March 13, 2025, at Ridgecrest Nursing Home in Jonesboro. He was a Vietnam era veteran of the Navy, Army National Guard Desert Storm and retired from Missouri Department of Transportation. He loved wildlife and outdoors, mowing the yard, fixing things, keeping the house and the yard very neat. Mr. Elias was born Nov. 3, 1944, in Rochester, Minn., to James Franklin Elias. He was preceded in death by his father and one grandson, Jacob Elias.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Mary Elias of Paragould; his children, Tim Elias of O’Fallon, Ill., Tamara Elias and Jeff (Angel) Tune of Jonesboro and Rhonda (Eric) Gregory of Paragould; his brother, David Elias; his grandchildren, Jarred Elias, Tony (Lara) Elias, Blake (Alex) Gregory, Josh and Brittany Harvey, Dalton Parnell and Even (Shona) Jones; great-grandchildren, Ashlyn Gregory, Ethan Elias and Isabele Elias.

Graveside services will be Tuesday, March 18, at 2 p.m. at Monette Cemetery in Monette. Wilson Funeral Home in Osceola is in charge of the service.

Advertisement
Related
obituariesMar. 18
David Whittle Henson
obituariesMar. 18
Terry Lee Hollingsead
obituariesMar. 18
Mattie Beatrice Caruthers
obituariesMar. 18
Dequavis Markel Robinson
Related
Tallie Ann Rogers
obituariesMar. 17
Tallie Ann Rogers
Jeremy Sullivan
obituariesMar. 17
Jeremy Sullivan
Lenora Jean Davis McQueen
obituariesMar. 17
Lenora Jean Davis McQueen
Dewayne Elliott Bogan
obituariesMar. 17
Dewayne Elliott Bogan
Carolyn Sue Parrish
obituariesMar. 14
Carolyn Sue Parrish
Ronald Keith Gray
obituariesMar. 12
Ronald Keith Gray
Konner Evans
obituariesMar. 12
Konner Evans
Paul Wayne Fleeman
obituariesMar. 12
Paul Wayne Fleeman
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy