Terrence James Elias, 80, of Paragould, passed away March 13, 2025, at Ridgecrest Nursing Home in Jonesboro. He was a Vietnam era veteran of the Navy, Army National Guard Desert Storm and retired from Missouri Department of Transportation. He loved wildlife and outdoors, mowing the yard, fixing things, keeping the house and the yard very neat. Mr. Elias was born Nov. 3, 1944, in Rochester, Minn., to James Franklin Elias. He was preceded in death by his father and one grandson, Jacob Elias.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Mary Elias of Paragould; his children, Tim Elias of O’Fallon, Ill., Tamara Elias and Jeff (Angel) Tune of Jonesboro and Rhonda (Eric) Gregory of Paragould; his brother, David Elias; his grandchildren, Jarred Elias, Tony (Lara) Elias, Blake (Alex) Gregory, Josh and Brittany Harvey, Dalton Parnell and Even (Shona) Jones; great-grandchildren, Ashlyn Gregory, Ethan Elias and Isabele Elias.

Graveside services will be Tuesday, March 18, at 2 p.m. at Monette Cemetery in Monette. Wilson Funeral Home in Osceola is in charge of the service.