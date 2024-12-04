Teresa Michelle Tramble-Kimbrough, of Jonesboro, born Nov. 21, 1968, in Osceola, passed away Jan. 19, 2025, at Unity Health-White County Medical Center in Searcy. From a young age, Teresa dedicated her life to Christ, finding joy and purpose in her faith. She was an active member of her church choir, where her beautiful voice touched the hearts of many and brought comfort to those around her. Teresa will be remembered for her warm spirit, her love for music, and the profound impact she had on her community. Teresa was a beloved grandmother, and her proudest accomplishment was nurturing and cherishing her grandchildren, whom she adored deeply.

She is survived by her devoted ex-husband and best friend, Verdell Kimbrough, and her three children, Travis (Brooke) Tramble, Michael Tramble and Marlon (Quintell) Tramble, all of Jonesboro, Arkansas. She mourned the loss of her late grandson, Isaac Tramble, who will forever hold a special place in her heart. Teresa was also a loving grandmother to Autumn Tramble, Ava Tramble, Lydia Tramble, Carlaja Kelly, Shyne Kelly Carl Comena and Carnell Kelly.

Teresa was the daughter of Nancy Yankaway and J.T. Yankaway, both of Blytheville. She is also survived by her brothers, Ivory (Mary Ann) Thomas of Osceola, Jerel (Sherrita) Yankaway of Memphis, Tenn., and Willie Bradley Jr. of Atlanta, Ga. Her sisters include Janet Childress of Trumann, Nicole Wright of Marion, Annette Yankaway of Osceola, Tabitha Yankaway of Peoria, Ill., and Taffie (Maurice) Bell of Peoria, Ill. She was preceded in death by her brother, JT (Jamie) Yankaway Jr. of Peoria, Ill.

Known for her radiant smile that could light up any room, Teresa had a unique ability to see the best in everyone she met. Her kindness and unwavering support impacted the lives of many, leaving a lasting legacy of love and compassion. She will be deeply missed by her family and all who had the privilege of knowing her.

The family will receive visitors from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Greater Macedonia M.B. Church in Wilson. A funeral service to celebrate and honor the life of Teresa will begin at 2 p.m. with Pastor Bryant Whitted officiating. Teresa will then be laid to rest in Mississippi County Memorial Gardens. Wilson Funeral Home, Osceola, is assisting the family with all arrangements and services during this very difficult time.