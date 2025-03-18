Tallie Ann Rogers, one of Blytheville’s most esteemed and beloved citizens, transitioned to eternal rest on Friday, March 7, 2025, at Select Specialty Hospital in Memphis, Tenn. She was 87 years old.

Born on Sept. 28, 1937, in Joiner, Tallie was one of twins, born to Gilbert Davis Sr. and Rozell Brooks Davis. Her parents and three of her siblings preceded her in death.

Tallie lived a life full of faith, service, and devotion to her family and community. From an early age, Tallie confessed her hope in Christ at the True Light Baptist Church, under the leadership of Rev. Davenport. Her unwavering faith was a guiding light in her life and shaped the way she served others.

Tallie was first united in holy matrimony to John A. Guyton Sr., and to this union seven children were born: Connie Denise Guyton, Levern Guyton, Finnie Guyton, Jerry Guyton, Jonnie Guyton, John A. Guyton Jr. and Linda Guyton. In 1963, Tallie married Bishop T.J. Rogers, and to this union, 10 children were born: Diane Rogers, Ethel Rogers, Darlene Rogers, Hazel Lee Rogers, Barbara Ann Rogers, Mary Rogers, Margaree Rogers, Tallie Rogers II, Aretha Rogers and Timothy James Rogers. Additionally, Tallie embraced a blended family of bonus children: Larry Rogers, Melvin Rogers, Charles Rodgers, William Rodgers, Jerry Mae Rogers, Cathy Rogers and Pam Upshire.

As a devoted mother and grandmother, Tallie’s heart was big, and she nurtured her family with love, wisdom and kindness. She was a mother not only to her biological children but also to many others who were touched by her compassion. Tallie was the recipient of numerous awards from the community, churches, and other organizations, a testament to the many lives she impacted with her grace and generosity.

Along with her late husband, Bishop T.J. Rogers, Tallie was the co-founder of Prince of Peace Church in Blytheville, where she served faithfully as First Lady for many years. She also made her mark in the world of music as a recording artist and a YouTube sensation, co-hosting the popular program Take Another Look with Pastor Tim Rogers, viewed by thousands each week. Her nurturing spirit extended to her community as well, where she visited the local nursing home every Saturday, bringing joy and encouragement to the elderly residents, always reminding them to keep trusting in the Lord.

Tallie’s husband, children and siblings who preceded her in death includes her husband, Bishop TJ. Rogers, and (her children) Finnie Guyton, Connie Denise Jackson, Levern Jackson and John A. Guyton Jr. of Blytheville. One sister, Dolly Mae Davis Thompson, and two brothers, Fred Davis and Robert Davis Jr., of Blytheville Arkansas also preceded her in death.

She leaves to cherish her memories with her loving children: Jerry (Barbara) Guyton of Blytheville, Sr. Jonnie Mae (John) Toni of Marion, Dr. Linda (Daniel) Pomelee of Mountain Home, Idaho, Diane (Robert Sr.) Moss of Jonesboro, Ethel Rogers of Blytheville, Darlene (Jeff) Webbs of Blytheville, Hazel (Robert Sr.) Mays of Jonesboro, Pastor Barbara Rogers (Roderick Sr.) Mitchell of Dallas, Texas, Pastor Mary Helen (Darrell) Rieves, Margaree Rogers (Albert) Jones, Tallie Ann Rogers II of Blytheville, Aretha Rogers of Blytheville, and Pastor Tim Rogers of Atlanta, Ga. She also leaves behind two brothers, Rev. Pete Davis (her twin brother) and James Walton of Blytheville. She was the proud matriarch of a large and growing family, with 92 grandchildren, 177 great-grandchildren, and 47 great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

As it is written in the Book of Proverbs 31:28: “Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her.” Tallie Ann Rogers was indeed a noble woman, full of wisdom, strength, and love, a true mother to the world, who taught by example the power of faith and service. Her legacy will live on through her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and all who were touched by her presence.

Tallie’s work here on earth was profound, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Yet, we take comfort in knowing that she is now resting in the arms of the Lord, her faith and service bearing fruit for eternity. “May the work I’ve done speak for me. I’m blessed and highly favored.”

Visitation will be held Friday, March 21, from 5-7 p.m. at Prince of Peace Church, 501 E. McHaney, Blytheville. A celebration of Tallie Ann Rogers’ life will be held at the Prince of Peace Church on Sunday, March 23, at 2 p.m., and her final resting place will be at the Cobb Cemetery Inc. on Monday at noon.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations (checks or money orders) be made to the Prince of Peace Blytheville Church in her honor or you may send cashapp: $PastorTimRogers.

May she rest in eternal peace.

Arrangements are entrusted to Gary Wolfe at Wolfe Brothers Funeral Home, 634 W. Main Street, Blytheville, AR 72315, 901-267-6382.