obituariesFebruary 21, 2025

Shirley Hunt

Shirley Hunt, 83, passed away on Feb. 18, 2025. A devoted family woman and nature enthusiast, she leaves behind her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Services on Feb. 25 in Osceola.

Shirley Hunt, 83, passed away Feb. 18, 2025. Shirley was born Oct. 8, 1941, in Joiner to Marvin and Imogene Price. She retired from American Greetings, enjoying working in her yard, especially her flower garden, feeding the neighborhood cats and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Shirley leaves behind her daughter, Debbie Chandler; sons, Keith Hunt (Tina) and Kevin Hunt (Jann); granddaughter, Leigh Ann Williams (Jon): great-grandchildren, Hannah Grace Williams, Carleigh Jon Williams and Cade Miller Williams.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband William Hunt and her brother Marvin “Butch” Price.

A visitation will be held at Roller-Swift Funeral Home in Osceola from 12-1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, with a graveside service following at p.m.

