It is with great sadness, and the heaviest of hearts, that we announce the sudden passing of Sharon Kaye Meyer, 67. She was born Nov. 20, 1957, to the late Troy Lee and Juanita Jean Anderson Graham, in Blytheville, where she remained a lifelong resident. Sharon was a 1979 graduate of Blytheville High School. She went on to earn an associate’s degree at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. Sharon retired from teaching at Blytheville High School. She was of the Methodist faith.

In addition to her parents, Sharon is preceded in death by one brother, Charles Graham, and her granddaughter, Allysa Lamb.

Sharon leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband, Jay Meyer of the home; one son, Jayson (Andrea) Meyer of Manila; two daughters, Julia (Michael) Lamb of Blytheville and Janel (Carl) Pillow of Manila; one brother, Robert Lee Graham of Jonesboro; 15 grandchildren, Anna Kaye Pillow, Allexys Lamb, Andrea Meyer, Courtney Meyer, Kenzie Franklin, Carly Jo Clapp, Allen Franklin, Joseph Meyer, Jaydon Lamb, Olivia Lamb, Rylee Clapp, Willow Lamb, Sofia Meyer, Ella McKinney, and Danielle Ramirez; one great-grandson, Kannon Jayce Gregory; as well as a host of other family and friends.

Memorial services for Sharon are currently incomplete but will be announced once finalized. Wilson Funeral Home, Osceola, is assisting the family with all arrangements.