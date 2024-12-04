Sharon Davison Worlund, 74, met her Savior face-to-face on Jan. 11, 2025. She left her earthly body peacefully in her home. Born on Dec. 27, 1950, to Dewey and LaVerne Davison, she grew up in Osceola and graduated from Osceola High School in 1968. She worked as a teacher’s aide in the Osceola School District and American Greetings while pursuing her BSE in Special Education and Elementary Education. Sharon raised her daughter, Jennifer (Hamilton) Mills, and selflessly put her daughter’s needs before her own, as she always did for everyone.

She loved Jesus and received Him as her Lord on Feb. 12, 2006, at Calvary Baptist Church in Osceola. She served Him in the church nursery, as a Sunday school teacher, an Awana leader, and worked with her church Puppet Team for years. Sharon worked for the Osceola School District as a special education teacher for 31 years and even after retirement, continued serving the district by helping in the special education department.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey and LaVerne (Vaughn) Davison of Osceola. She leaves behind her loving family: husband, John Worlund of Osceola; daughters, Jennifer (Kelly) Mills of Jonesboro and Elaine (Jeff) Thompson of Gosnell; sister, Jan (Eldon) Walker of Wilson; brother, Rick Davison of Seattle, Wash.; grandchildren, Halee Mills and Kaleigh Mills of Jonesboro, Kylee (Josh) Buchanan of Blytheville, Lindsay Holifield of Blytheville, and Jordan Holifield of Gosnell; and three great-grandchildren, Ella Claire, Emmitt, and Libby.

A visitation will be held at Calvary Baptist Church in Osceola from 1-2 p.m. Jan. 15, with funeral service following at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Arkansas Special Olympics, Dementia Society of America, and Wilson First Baptist Church.

The family wishes to extend a very special thank you to Dr. Reggie Cullom, Jo Booker, the nurses and staff at Dierksen Hospice, Sarah, Brittney, Sashia, Tonya, Nikki, Bailey, Ashley, and Norma. A special thank you to her special friends who spent time with her weekly: Beverly and Kathy, and especially, her sister, Jan. You all were her angels on earth.