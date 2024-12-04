Shannon Rena Kindall, 61, of Osceola, passed away March 13, 2025 at her home. She was a nanny and of the Morman faith. Miss Kindall was born Jan. 1, 1964, in Nampa, Idaho, to David Ralph and Meegan Eliese Stanton Kindall. She was preceded in death by her father.

She is survived by her mother Meegan Kindall of Meridian, Idaho; three brothers, Aaron Kindall and Kyle Kindall of Boise, Idaho, and David Kindall of Fruitland, Idaho; four sisters, Deedee Dorval and Nachele Kindall of Boise, Idaho, Katy Benaphle of Nampa, Idaho, and Vickie Elrod of Osceola.

Wilson Funeral Home in Osceola, AR is in charge of the cremation services.