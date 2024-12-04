Saundra Kay Pickle, 78, of Jonesboro, passed from this life Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. Kay grew up in Leachville, was a 1963 graduate of Leachville High School, then lived her adult life in Otwell and Jonesboro. She had been a member of the United Methodist Church since her youth and a member of Mt. Carmel UMC for 55 years. Kay loved to read and sew. She made countless dresses for her mother, herself, her granddaughters, and other girls/women in the family. For years, her Methodist Women’s group and her friends at Valley View Modern EH Club made Easter dresses for little girls who otherwise wouldn’t have one, knitted hats for the children’s hospital, and raised money and food for the area food bank and pantries -- plus many other worthwhile projects.

Kay was preceded in death by her mother and father, Virgil Keith and Zelma Jackson Keith; her husband, Paul Pickle; her brothe, Ronnie Keith; her sister and brother-in-law, Paul and Charolette Pruitt.

She is survived by three sons, Shad Pickle (and Melanie) of Jonesboro, Kevin Reagan (and Ralph Miller) of Little Rock, and Jim Paul Pickle of Otwell; brother, James Keith (and Ruth Ann); sister-in-law, Vicki Keith; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren: Jordan (and Zach) Kitchens (daughter Luna), Kaylie Pickle (daughter Sunnie), Talon Pickle, Neeley (and Will) McQuay (sons Bryson and Jett), and Kendal (and Tanner) Armstrong (children Tripp, Kohen, and Marlow); 22 nieces and nephews; a large extended family; her weekly card-playing girlfriends, her monthly classmates luncheon group, and many, many friends.

Services will be held at Emerson Funeral Home in Jonesboro on Tuesday, January 14. The family will receive visitors from 1-2 p.m. followed by funeral services at 2 p.m. with Bro. Tony Parrish officiating. Burial will follow at Jonesboro Memorial Park.

Pallbearers will be Paul Keith, Aaron Keith, Joe Pruitt, Bobby Pickle, Tommy Stockton, Robert Martin and Michael Vore.

For lasting memorials, the family asks that consideration be given to Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas, 3414 1st Place, Jonesboro, AR 72404 or Stepping Stone Sanctuary, 912 W. Speedway St., Trumann, AR 72472.

