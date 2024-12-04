It is with deep sorrow and profound respect that we announce the passing of Sandra Leigh (Hill) Brown, 64, of Manila. Sandra passed from this life on March 7, 2025, at her daughter’s home. Sandra was born Sept. 30, 1960, to the late Harold Hill and Sue (Hill) Lee of Manila. She was a 1979 graduate of Manila High School and went on to earn an associate’s degree in criminal justice from Arkansas Northeastern College. Sandra worked as a paraprofessional at Manila High School where she worked with handicapped children, and had formerly worked at the Manila Revenue Office and as a property manager. Sandra was a beloved mother, mamaw, sister, aunt, niece, nanna, and a cherished friend. Sandra left a legacy of compassion and love. Everybody she encountered in her lifetime was blessed to have known her. Sandra lived by a statement she would say often, “stand your ground and don’t back down.” She was a member of New Providence Baptist Church and loved taking care of her family and going to the river. Sandra also had a tradition of spending Thursday nights with her granddaughter watching Grey’s Anatomy and eating goulash or spaghetti. In addition to her parents and grandparents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Frank Brown; her stepdad, Kenny Lee; a brother, Dennis Hill; two brothers-in-law, Ronnie Fortson and Jeff Brown; a niece, Casey Shepard; and a nephew, Jacob Lee.

Survivors include her only daughter, Rose Vassar of Osceola; four brothers, Gary Hill (Angie), William Hill, Jackie Hill (Karan), and Brian Lee all of Manila; four grandchildren, Andrew Vassar (Katlyn) of Manila, Kaleb Vassar of Conway, Dalton Vassar of Manila and Jaci Vassar of Manila.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 10, at the Howard Funeral Service Chapel in Manila with Reverend Danny Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Manila Cemetery. Serving as active pallbearers will be Luke Kirk, Casey Hill, Justin Hill, Dustin Hill, Caden Whitehead, Riley Whitehead, and Michael Parker. The family received visitors Sunday from 6-8 p.m. Friends may sign the online guest register at www.HowardFuneralService.com.