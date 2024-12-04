Ronnie Gene Myers, 74, of Blytheville and Mountain Home, passed away peacefully at his home in Mountain Home. He was born Oct. 4, 1950, to Harry Myers Sr. and Gladys Dunlap Myers. Ronnie lived all of his life in Blytheville until about six years ago when they purchased a home in Mountain Home. He enjoyed being in both areas. In Blytheville he was around friends he’s known for years…in Mountain Home he usually ran into friends he’s known for years from Blytheville. Ronnie was a “water man.” He was superintendent at Blytheville Water, manager at Dogwood Water, and operator at Northeast Mississippi County Water. Ronnie was a Christian and had been a member of Bethany Baptist Church since 1989. He served as a deacon, treasurer, and unofficial “food taster” at all the meals.

Ronnie enjoyed being with family and friends. He liked to tell stories of sitting around the campfire at the cabin with Mattie and best friends, Jerry and Mary Lou Moore. He liked old cars, and even owned a few of the classics. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and going to car shows. In later years, he enjoyed riding his side by sides, especially in Mountain Home, because he liked to ride down to the lake and watch the water and the construction process of new houses going up around the water. He loved his family. He was proud of Gary, that he was a fireman, helping the community, and that he is a volunteer fireman also. He was proud of Daniel, being a single parent and taking care of Pawpaw’s boys. He was proud of Darrell and Anna, providing a good home life for their family. He was proud of Jon, starting his own family, and was looking forward to meeting his newest granddaughter. Cody was his only grandchild for years and Pawpaw was so proud of him! Ronnie loved all the grandkids and enjoyed visiting with them, especially at the lake. He couldn’t swim, but loved watching them have a good time! He and Susan enjoyed going on cruises. Once he went on his first one, he loved it! Especially the food, being able to eat whatever he wanted, whenever he wanted. He loved to “people watch” and never met a stranger.

Ronnie was a worker, loved helping others, always willing to help whether large project like working on a building or small project like helping a neighbor with yard work…he was there for everyone.

He was preceded in death by his first wife of 43 years, Mattie Cash Myers; daughter, Melissa Myers; parents, Harry and Gladys Myers; siblings: Loren, Richard, Harry, Robert, Clara, Viola, and Fay.

Ronnie is survived by his wife, Susan Carney Myers, of the home; mother-in-law, Mabelee Carney; sons, Gary and Tina Myers, of Blytheville, Daniel Henry, of Mountain Home, Darrell and Anna Henry, of Crane Mo., and Jon and Kalie Shipley, of Clarksville Tenn.; grandchildren, Cody and Lexi, Tanner, Hailey, Gracie and Larkin, Jessica and Caysen, Tye, Sarah, Christian, Parker, Andrue, Jase, Carly, and Tippi; two sisters, Iola Myers Smith, of Elsberry Mo., and Norma and Tommy Hicks, of Osceola; two brothers-in-law, Joe and Vickie Carney, of Mountain Home and Rick and Teresa Carney, of Sadler Texas; two sisters-in-law, Beverly Carney of Mountain Home and Lana Carney of Osceola; numerous nieces and nephews; his best friends, Jerry and Mary Lou Moore, of Red Onion; and lots of friends that he loved like family.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Jan.17, at 1 p.m. at Bethany Baptist Church with Bro. Gary Hyde and Rick Carney officiating. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until service time. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at carneyfuneralhome.com.