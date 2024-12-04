Ronald Keith Gray, 57, of Salem, passed from this life Sunday, March 9, 2025, at Conway. Keith was born Oct. 1, 1967, to Jerome and Freda (Wagner) Gray in Blytheville.

Keith was a devoted husband, dad, grandpa and friend. He loved God, his family, farming, fishing and sports. Keith’s hard work and passion for basketball earned him a scholarship to Blytheville Community College, then to the University of Cincinnati, finishing up his junior and senior years at Arkansas State University where Keith “Cowboy” Gray held the 3-point record for many years.

After college, Keith followed in his parents’ footsteps and began farming with his late wife, Jennifer Gray, in Salem. Together, they ran a dairy farm and had a feed mill. Two amazing boys, JJ and Riley, were born to this union. After Jenny’ s passing, Keith invested in the cattle market expanding his farming.

In 2014, Keith and Rebecca married and to this union, a precious daughter, Natalie, was born. Keith and Rebecca began expanding the family farm and added chicken laying facilities. He had the mentality you don’t stop until the work is done and done right which he passed on to his children. Keith didn’t know anything but to be working, so in true Keith fashion he found a way to expand again and they purchased feed mills in Willow Springs and Hartville, Mo.

Recently, Keith found another way to just work a little more, and he and Rebecca partnered with fellow farmers and established the “Black Sheep Egg Company” in Walnut Ridge. Keith wanted to help fellow farmers and see them become successful in the farming industry that he loved so much.

All of their businesses employ over 50 people who they care for like they are family. Keith always wanted the best for everyone. He was a man who cared for people and helped people, but he would give his opinion along with the help. He liked to give people a little bit of fun harassing and make people laugh.

Even with all the other businesses going, Keith worked daily with his boys on the family farm. But any time he wasn’t working, you could find him at a football field, gym or softball field. He loved to watch his kids play sports. He spent hours during the boys’ childhood volunteering in the Salem Mighty Mite program and peewee basketball program. Years later, Keith was now back volunteering to coach his daughter’s basketball team and spending countless hours at the softball field with her.

Keith loved his wife, his children, his momma and his entire family, and friends. Keith will be remembered as a family man who was selfless, caring and hard working. He will be greatly missed by his family and many in our community.

Keith leaves to mourn his passing, wife, Rebecca Gray of Salem; two sons, J.J. Gray and wife Caitlin of Salem and Riley Gray and wife Lilly of Salem; daughter, Natalie Gray of Salem; two grandchildren, Jaxon and Elizabeth Gray; three grandchildren on the way; mother, Freda Gray of Salem; many other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his first wife (Jennifer “Jenny” Gray), father (Jerome Gray), and two brothers (Jerry and Perry Gray).

A Celebration of Life will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 15, at Barker Funeral Home in Salem, with Travis Tweedy, Matt Turner, Dillon Turner and Paul Wayne Hicks officiating. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until time of service on Saturday, March 15, at Barker Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Arkansas Children’s Hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Barker Funeral Home in Salem.