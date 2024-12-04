Top Menu Bar
obituariesMarch 20, 2025

Robert Lee Davis Jr.

Robert Lee Davis Jr., a beloved family man from Blytheville, passed away at 77. He leaves behind his wife, four children, and numerous grandchildren. Services will be held on March 21 and 22 in Blytheville.

Robert Lee Davis Jr., born Aug. 19, 1947, in Blytheville, passed away March 15, 2025, in Gosnell.

Robert is survived by his wife, Veronica Thomas Razor of Blytheville; three daughters, Candace (Lashadrick) Dunn of Blytheville, Marzette Davis of West Memphis, and Deonna Calvert of Blytheville; and one son, Robert Davis III of Fordyce. He is also survived by two sisters, Estell (Oscar) Hardaway of Ohio and Sarah (Michael) Bonds of Blytheville; two brothers, Robert Michael Tiggs Jr. of Elkhart, Ind., and Charles Tiggs of Ohio; as well as 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Lee Davis Sr. and Listine House Davis, and a grandchild, Michael Fitzgerald Jackson II.

A visitation will be held Friday, March 21, from 5-7 p.m. at Wilson Funeral Home-Blytheville, located at 1020 South Division Street in Blytheville. A funeral service will follow Saturday, March 22, at 10 a.m. at the same location.

Following the services, a repass will take place at Tropical Storm at 418 W. Ash Street in Blytheville. The family will open the doors at 11 a.m. for those who wish to bring anything.

Robert’s memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew them.

