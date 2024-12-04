Rick Tilley, 81, of Jonesboro, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, at Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro.

Rick was born in Big Flat, Ark., to Hugh and Vernie Sutterfield Tilley. He was a graduate of Leachville High School and of the Church of Christ faith. Rick served his country with honor in the United States Navy during the Vietnam war. He was the district supervisor for Southwestern Bell for many years before retirement. He was an avid outdoorsman, and he especially loved to hunt and fish. Rick enjoyed shelling pecans and playing cards with his special friend, Tommie Jackson. He was always doing odd jobs and carpentry work. Rick adored his family and was a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Royal Tilley; and sister, Winona Pinner.

Rick is survived by his daughters, Cindy Byrd and her husband Jim of Jonesboro, and Heather Swafford and Doug Brees of Blytheville; grandchildren, Alysen Fulks and her husband Justin, Cade Byrd and Sydney Byrd; great-grandchildren, Reid and Remington McCulloch, and Oliver Fulks; brother, Charles Tilley and his wife Ellie of Mountain Home; sister, Wanda Webb and her husband David of Bay; and special friend, Tommie Jackson.

A celebration of Rick’s life will be held Friday, Feb. 21, at 2 p.m. in Cobb Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Tim Bassing officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until service time at Cobb Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cobbfuneralhome.com.