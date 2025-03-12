Paul Wayne Fleeman, 93, of Manila, peacefully passed from this life on Monday, March 10, 2025, at his home. Son of the late Charles Edward and Ortha Anderson Fleeman, he was born and raised in Manila and was a proud lifelong resident. Paul enlisted to serve in the United States Navy during his senior year of high school, foregoing his final semester as a 1951 graduate. Stationed in Orange, Texas, he served four years during the Korean War, traveling worldwide. While on leave, Paul hitchhiked from Baltimore, Md., to Manila to marry his childhood sweetheart and love of his life, Lark June Shasteen. As a lifelong farmer, Paul enjoyed working the land and raising cattle. He and his wife June were faithful members of Manila First Baptist Church, with Paul often serving as a Sunday school teacher. A founding member of Cotton Growers Gin, he served on the board of directors, including multiple years as president. He also served as a board member for Merchants and Planters Bank. Paul was an avid hunter, a passion he shared with his children, grandchildren and lifelong buddies. He was also a devoted Razorback and Cardinals fan, never missing a game on TV or radio. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Lark “June” Shasteen Fleeman; brother, Mackey James Fleeman; and sister, Mary Olive Hamilton.

Paul is survived by the family he loved so dearly. They include sons, Freddie Fleeman (Symantha) and Charlie Fleeman (Pam) of Manila, and a daughter, Paula Cole (Johnny) of Piperton, Tenn. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren, Freddie Russell Fleeman (Brandi), Christopher Fleeman, Ashley Cole Burrus (Bryan), Johnny Paul Cole (Anna), Jessica June Barksdale (Dexter), Charles Andrew Fleeman (Natalie), Austin Cole (Peyton), Paul Ray Fleeman (Hailey); and 11 great-grandchildren, Siarra Faith Fleeman, Lyla June Barksdale, Sawyer Wayne Fleeman, Nash Harper Barksdale, Charles Elijah Fleeman, Ayla Rae Fleeman, John Ezra Fleeman, Ethan Lark Fleeman, Cole Burrus, Dutton Cole, and Mary Claire Cole.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 17, at the Manila First Baptist Church, with Reverend Ray Dill officiating assisted by Dr. Matt Pryor. Burial will follow in the Manila Cemetery. Serving as active pallbearers will be Freddie Russell Fleeman, Christopher Fleeman, Johnny Paul Cole, Austin Cole, Charles Andrew Fleeman, Paul Ray Fleeman, Dexter Barksdale and Bryan Burrus. Honorary pallbearers include Koehler Blankenship and Bobby Tucker. The family will receive visitors Sunday, March 15, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Howard Funeral Service Chapel in Manila.