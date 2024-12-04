Paul Firman Mulford, 76, of Blytheville, passed from this life Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, at the NEA Baptist Memorial Medical Center in Jonesboro. Son of the late Furman and Beatrice Carnevale Mulford, he was born in Norristown, Penn., and raised in King of Prussia, Penn. He was a graduate of Upper Marion High School and went on to serve in the United States Air Force. Paul was a rental property manager for much of his life. He was a member of the radio club and loved computers and cars. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Rachel Lynn Shoup and Tina Chouquet.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Marsha Mulford of the home; one son, Paul Firman Mulford Jr. of Florida; one daughter, Ginger Kelly (Timmy) of Bassett; one sister, Donna DeDario of Pennsylvania. Paul also leaves five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the Howard Funeral Service Chapel in Manila. Burial with military honors will follow in the Manila Cemetery. The family will receive visitors Wednesday from 12 p.m. until service time. Friends may sign the online guest register at www.HowardFuneralService.com.