obituariesMarch 21, 2025

Patricia Caldwell

Patricia Caldwell, a respected St. Louis accountant and cultural enthusiast, passed away at 77. Known for her role at Gran Prix Bowling Supply, Patricia battled myelodysplasia and Parkinson’s with strength and grace.

Patricia Caldwell, 77, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 15, 2025, at her home in St. Louis, Mo.

A lifelong St. Louis resident, Patricia was a dedicated professional who earned her CPA and MBA before embarking on a distinguished career in corporate accounting. She played a pivotal role in the success of Gran Prix Bowling Supply, a major wholesale distributor, contributing from its inception in 1981 and joining full time in 1992. Her unwavering dedication kept the company running 360 days a year until her well-earned retirement in 2024. Beyond her professional achievements, Patricia was a woman of culture and grace. She cherished attending Broadway shows at the St. Louis Fox Theater and performances at the Municipal Opera in Forest Park, sharing these experiences with her beloved husband, David Caldwell, whom she married in 1972. Her strength was evident in her battle against myelodysplasia, a rare blood cancer, and Parkinson’s disease. Patricia’s legacy of dedication, kindness, and resilience will continue to inspire all who knew her. She will be profoundly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Doris Birk Williamson.

Patricia is survived by her husband, David Caldwell of the home.

Graveside services will be held Monday, March 24, at 2 p.m. in Elmwood Cemetery. The family requests memorials be made in Patricia’s honor to The Myelodysplasia Foundation (www.mds-foundation.org), supporting ongoing research and patient care. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cobbfuneralhome.com.

