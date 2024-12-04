Top Menu Bar
obituariesMarch 10, 2025

Onterio Cunningham

Onterio Cunningham, born in Weir, Miss., passed away at 83 in Memphis, Tenn. She is survived by her children, siblings, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on March 15.

Onterio Cunningham of Blytheville was born Feb. 9, 1942, in Weir, Miss., to the late Sanford Cunningham Sr. and the late Olie Cunningham. Mrs. Cunningham passed away March 7, 2025, at Methodist North Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., at the age of 83. She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her two sons, Timmie Cunningham and Mitchell Raiford of Blytheville; her daughter, Rosemary Clanton of Petersburg, Vir.; two brothers, Sanford Cunningham Jr. of Blytheville and John Cunningham of Fort Meyers, Fla.; her sister, Ruth Cunningham of Fort Meyers, Fla.; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

With no visitation, there will be a graveside service Saturday, March 15, at 2 p.m. The burial will be held at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Blytheville. Services are provided by Wilson Funeral Home Blytheville.

Advertisement
Related
obituariesMar. 11
Donald Ray Gentry
obituariesMar. 10
JT Yankaway Sr.
obituariesMar. 10
Cassie McArthur
obituariesMar. 10
Sandra Leigh (Hill) Brown
Related
Lee Ann Ellison
obituariesMar. 7
Lee Ann Ellison
Jack Lewis
obituariesMar. 7
Jack Lewis
Christopher Carlos Lockhart
obituariesMar. 4
Christopher Carlos Lockhart
James Edward Ward
obituariesMar. 4
James Edward Ward
Lommie Mae Davis
obituariesMar. 3
Lommie Mae Davis
Jonathan “Mark” Robins
obituariesMar. 3
Jonathan “Mark” Robins
Glenda Maxine Long
obituariesFeb. 28
Glenda Maxine Long
Clara Lois Evans
obituariesFeb. 27
Clara Lois Evans
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy