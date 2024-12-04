Onterio Cunningham of Blytheville was born Feb. 9, 1942, in Weir, Miss., to the late Sanford Cunningham Sr. and the late Olie Cunningham. Mrs. Cunningham passed away March 7, 2025, at Methodist North Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., at the age of 83. She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her two sons, Timmie Cunningham and Mitchell Raiford of Blytheville; her daughter, Rosemary Clanton of Petersburg, Vir.; two brothers, Sanford Cunningham Jr. of Blytheville and John Cunningham of Fort Meyers, Fla.; her sister, Ruth Cunningham of Fort Meyers, Fla.; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

With no visitation, there will be a graveside service Saturday, March 15, at 2 p.m. The burial will be held at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Blytheville. Services are provided by Wilson Funeral Home Blytheville.